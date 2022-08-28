Celebration of life for longtime Williamson Co. Commissioner Bertram Humble Chalfant, Jr. to be held Tuesday

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson County mourns the loss of its longtime County Commissioner, civic leader and businessman Brigadier General (TN) Bertram "Bert" Humble Chalfant, Jr.

Chalfant lived to be 86 years old and reportedly died peacefully on Wednesday, surrounded by members of his family.

Chalfant was active in the military from college onward. He was the Commander of the Pershing Rifles Drill Team at Vanderbilt University and was commissioned from ROTC as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army in 1958.

He taught Basic Enlisted and Advanced Officers courses for the United States Army Reserve Forces School in Nashville. There, he was eventually promoted to Colonel 06 and Commandant of the school.

Before leaving Active Reserve, Chalfant signed a waiver stating that he would return to service if the Reserves ever needed him, and so in January 1991, he was called back to Operation Desert Storm to establish a Casualty Notification Division. His involvement in this role made him directly responsible for presenting 10 service member families with Final Honors.

In 33 years of military service, Chalfant earned two Distinguished Service Medals, one Meritorious Service Medal and a Bronze Star, among others.

His unit was also activated on September 11, 2001, to support the security of the Naval Activity Mid-South at Millington, Tennessee at the time of the bombing of the World Trade Center.

His military service was followed by years working with family-owned Genesco in New York City, and then he spent 25 years in a professional banking career, serving as a manager at four different banks. He ultimately became Vice-President for First Tennessee Bank in Brentwood. It was from this position that Chalfant finally retired.

Chalfant and his wife established Chalfant Travel Services in Brentwood in 1987 and they traveled extensively until 2003, when they operated their services from a home office.

Not only did Chalfant serve as Williamson County Commissioner for District 7 from 1986 until his death, but he was also a Williamson Medical Center Board of Trustees member; was a member of the St. Andrew Priory of the SMOTJ Christian charitable organization; he was the past president of Williamson County Chamber of Commerce; on the Board of Deacons and served as treasurer for First Presbyterian Church in Nashville; he was a seven-term Commander at Brentwood American Legion Post 156; he served as charter president of Kiwanis Club of Franklin; he was charter President of Crime Stoppers of Williamson County; he served as President of Sons of the Revolution John Donelson Chapter, President of Andrew Crocket Sons of the American Revolution and a Member of Sons of Confederate Veterans; a Descendants of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge; and was a member of First Families of Tennessee and First Families of Williamson County, among many other activities.

Celebration of life services for Chalfant will be held Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, Nashville at 1 p.m. with Visitation in the Cheek House from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Graveside will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetary in Nashville.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared through the funeral home's online resource with his family.

