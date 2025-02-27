Ceremony held, bench installed in honor of 7-year-old Piper Elliott

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Sumner County community held a ceremony Wednesday afternoon for 7-year-old Piper Elliott.

Her mother, Brandi Elliott, admitted to drowning her in Drakes Creek last year. Eight months later, family and friends are reclaiming the space in the young girl's honor.

With help from Parks and Recreation Director Andy Gilley, a new bench was installed along the Sanders Ferry walkway.

Inscribed on the bench is Piper's name, date of birth, and date of death, with a quote describing to visitors who Piper was in the words of those who were closest to her: "A legacy of kindness that will never fade."

"This is something we never want to do, but we are glad to do it," Gilley said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday.

"I just want people to be able to sit down and relax," added Jon Elliott, Piper's dad. "If they're having a hard day, peace to come over you and make you feel better...because that was what she was all about."

Several former classmates of Piper were also present for the ceremony. "If she was coming in, I would say 'Piper!' and run up to her and give her a big old hug," said one of those classmates, Grant Lefan.

"[I would tell her] she's my best friend, and she'll always make me happy," added Kayleigh Sullivan.

Last year, Piper's mother, Brandi Elliott, admitted to drowning her daughter. Last month, a Grand Jury indicted her for first-degree murder. Prosecutors say they won't seek the death penalty.

