Ceremony held for unclaimed veteran

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Community members and fellow veterans gathered at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery for the ceremony and burial of an unclaimed veteran.

Donald Brown was laid to rest Wednesday morning. A small crowd gathered to honor him and his service.

"I'm always honored to come to one of these ceremonies, particularly, when somebody's unclaimed. It's just so distasteful for me personally to think that somebody is in this world and does not have a family," said James Bachman, a Vietnam veteran in attendance, who received the folded flag in honor of Brown. Bachman said he will put the flag in a display box with Donald Brown's name on it.

The cemetery and Brummitt McKenzie Funeral partnered to give Brown a proper burial.