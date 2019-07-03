Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Ceremony held for unclaimed veteran

Posted: 11:51 AM, Jul 03, 2019
Updated: 2019-07-03 16:08:32-04
items.[0].videoTitle
Community members and fellow veterans gathered at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery for the ceremony and burial of an unclaimed veteran.
Unclaimed Vet Funeral_frame_270.png

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Community members and fellow veterans gathered at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery for the ceremony and burial of an unclaimed veteran.

Donald Brown was laid to rest Wednesday morning. A small crowd gathered to honor him and his service.

"I'm always honored to come to one of these ceremonies, particularly, when somebody's unclaimed. It's just so distasteful for me personally to think that somebody is in this world and does not have a family," said James Bachman, a Vietnam veteran in attendance, who received the folded flag in honor of Brown. Bachman said he will put the flag in a display box with Donald Brown's name on it.

Unclaimed Vet Funeral_frame_4538.png

The cemetery and Brummitt McKenzie Funeral partnered to give Brown a proper burial.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Where a Better Day Begins! Weekdays 4:00-7:00am