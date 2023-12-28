NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Certain flags won't fly in Tennessee schools if state lawmakers pass a new proposal.

Only American flags and the official state flag would be allowed on display if HB 1605 is passed.

As it is written, public and charter schools could not put up certain political, movement of activism flags such as pride flags. It is pride flags that many people believe are the true target of the bill which was introduced by republican state Rep. Gino Bulso, R- Brentwood.

"With the teachers I've talked to, they have stated that this is censorship," said Eli Givens, a recent graduate of Summit High School in Williamson County.

Givens, a 19-year-old active advocate with the Tennessee Equality Project, says schools are supposed to be welcoming and inclusive. Pride flags make some students feel comfortable.

"I see a lot on teacher's desks, or on the wall, or they'll have a sticker being like you are safe here. And I don't know what exactly is wrong with that," Givens said.

NewsChannel 5 reached out for comment from Rep. Bulso, but a spokesperson said he was unavailable.

Tennessee law already mandates that all public schools display the American flag. No state has implemented a universal ban on all other flags in schools.

"School is meant to be an environment where students can come — especially queer youth, because a lot aren't accepted in their homes, especially in Tennessee — and [it's] a place you can find solace, and trusted adults you might not have at home," Givens said.

The bill could also target several other flags, including the Black Lives Matter flag.

On Jan. 22, the Tennessee Equality Project is planning Pride Flag Day at the Capitol. People can go to the Capitol at 3 p.m. with their favorite flag to protest the bill.