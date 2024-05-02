Certain WeGo routes will be detouring due to the Morgan Wallen concert this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over the next few days, there will be changes to certain WeGo routes! This is due to the Morgan Wallen concert at Nissan Stadium.

From May 2 through the 4th, routes 4, 14, 23, 41 and 56 will detour!

Traffic in general will be a bit hectic around the stadium! If you're looking to get to and from the concert, we've got you covered on parking tips.