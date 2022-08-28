Chaatable employees protest for two days in a row after sudden restaurant closure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the second day in a row employees at a popular Nashville restaurant protested and demanded answers.

The protests come after Maneet Chauhan announced her restaurant in Sylvan Park, Chaatable, was closing.

Brenda Waybrant said she is one of about 15 employees who showed up to work only to find out they were out of a job.

She said some employees had been planning to form a union and she believes management decided to retaliate against them.

She said employees deserve an explanation about what happened.

"We are asking for a transparent conversation with the ownership about what happened and what is going to continue to happen. And we're asking for a two week severance. Some of the workers got $500 and some of us haven't gone anything yet. And so there's just no clarity."

Management at the protest did not want to comment on the situation, but on Instagram, the restaurant announced plans to host pop-ups while they look for another location.