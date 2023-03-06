Challenges mount for people who haven't had power for 3 days, including pet snake owner

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Not having electricity for multiple days is challenging in a lot of ways.

You can't keep food fresh, phones charged, or heat controlled.

It's also tough for pet owners — and not just owners of dogs and cats.

Snake owner Noah Garner has had to get creative to keep his ball python alive. Iroh needs a UV lamp, heating pads, and warm water to survive.

"I heat water up on my grill. I heat stones on the grill to keep him good throughout the day while we do other stuff," explained Noah Garner.

Unfortunately, Garner's been through this before. He had two snakes die when his power went out during the historic freeze Christmas week.

"It's one of those things you don't hope to go through more than once, much less with the same problem," Garner said.

Not only is Garner determined to keep this snake safe, but he also wants the power back on for his neighbors' sakes.

"I mean, we're talking about wires that could be live, could not be live. You're talking about people that could get hurt," Garner said.

At one point, 115,000 NES customers were without power because of the wind storm. Local and out-of-state crews continue to hit the road.

NES has identified 160 broken power poles that are in the process of being replaced by crews. Each pole must be reset and re-wired, which takes multiple crews and time to replace.