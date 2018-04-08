'Change The Tune' Event Hopes To Break Child Abuse Cycles
10:26 PM, Apr 7, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - People came together to try and break cycles of child abuse and neglect in Middle Tennessee.
The third annual Change the Tune event is the largest fundraiser for The Family Center.
Attendees enjoyed food, an auction, and music at the event on Saturday. The Family Center offers educational programs for parents to help stop behavior that can negatively impact child development.
“We have a 75 percent completion rate with our parents through our parenting program,” said April Oberlin. “You know these families are going through really hard times, so to be able to commit to something, to learning to better their families. To get 75 percent of people to commit to that is just outstanding, and we're just excited to see that grow this year.”