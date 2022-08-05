Changes to the track this year at the Music City Grand Prix

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Get ready for an exciting race weekend! The second Big Machine Music City Grand Prix gets going on Friday.

Last year IndyCar raced into Nashville bringing a different kind of sound to Music City

"All the teams just stay downtown and they can walk to the track. That is just too cool, there’s not many races where that happens," said Track Designer Tony Cotman.

When mapping out the race, he looks for two major things.

"The most difficult thing in street circuits is to find the long enough straightaway which helps passing and enough area for the pitstops," he explained.

That's why he zeroed in on the Korean Veterans Bridge and Nissan Stadium.

Crews were working overnight for three weeks, racing to build the course. The footprint is the same this year. Pileups, especially around the final turn led to cautions during nearly half of the inaugural race.

So the re-start line is moving to the start line, where there's much more space.

"It'll be just like the start all over again," Cotman explained. "Every time there's a crash it'll be a new start."

Paving touch-ups on and off the bridge will smooth out the ride and a few barriers are moving back to help sight-lines.

Overall, Cotman said street circuits are always less predictable.

"That’s what's cool about IndyCar racing," Cotman exclaimed.