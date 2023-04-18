'Changing the trajectory': How this one medical class in high school changed her life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — High school students are learning how to take vitals in a clinical setting, and for one senior, the program has opened the door to a brighter future.

At Pearl-Cohn High School, a classroom has been converted into medical bays.

“This actually got put together this year, this is our trauma area. This is our person Gertrude, and if you can see, we have our medical tools right here. We practice on them.”

Senior Justice Jackson is on track to get her Medical Assistant Certification through her Academy of Health Science.

"I like to help people, and I know that’s like a cliché answer, but I do really like to help people," Jackson said. "Honestly, I’m very interested in gory things, but I do like to get into all that, but I actually want to major in psychology,"

Her studies have paid off.

"It’s honestly opened a lot of doors, one door that’s opened for me is a Belmont scholarship," Jackson said.

When Academy coach Brittany Edmondson found out about her full ride to college, she was in tears.

"It’s huge because that’s life-changing," Edmondson said.

Brittany said hands-on learning is crucial.

"It’s changing the trajectory of what they can be, but also having that entry into the workforce where they have a network of people that they know, they’re using their experiences. I know that their next step post-secondary is going to be one with guidance and a path for the next goals in life," Edmondson said.

After class in the morning, Justice spends her afternoons at TriStar Centennial Heart. She gets to practice with medical providers, and sometimes patients, too.

"We started this work-based learning program two years ago, and a lot of it was really the healthcare shortage that we were feeling over COVID," said Ellen O'Neal, HCA Healthcare Community Engagement manager.

O'Neal said students are paid, and HCA helps fund academies at multiple high schools.

"And we’re really excited to see it continue to grow," O'Neal said.

As for Justice, she plans to major in psychology at Belmont University. Her future options are unlimited.

"This is more of just a stepping stone, and the last final step," Jackson said.

Justice is taking her test this week to get her Medical Assistant Certification to have in her back pocket as well.