Chargers' Daiyan Henley plays through grief after brother's shooting death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley started and played Sunday because football is his escape, and he needed that more than ever after the shooting death of his older brother.

Henley came through Sunday with seven tackles, his third sack of the season, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit in the Chargers' 27-20 win over the Tennessee Titans.

“Right now, I’m just floating and the only thing that’s consistent right now in my life, and this is crazy to say, is football,” Henley said after the game. "So for me, that’s why I’m out there is because this is the most consistent thing I’ve got in my life right now is football. And I’m just trying to make the most of it.”

His older brother, Jabari, was killed Friday night in Los Angeles. Henley traveled with the Chargers and started. He was the Chargers' third-round pick in 2023 out of Washington State, and he has started every game since the start of the 2024 season.

Henley's father is record executive Eugene “Big U” Henley who has worked with many prominent West Coast rappers, including Snoop Dogg, Kurupt and the late Nipsey Hussle. The elder Henley also helped produce and was featured in the 2021 FX documentary series “Hip Hop Uncovered.”

His father also is a former gang leader who was arrested in a drug sting and served 12 years of a 23-year sentence.

The Chargers linebacker posted “Love you big bro” on social media after the game.

It's been a challenging year for Henley who played through illness in a 20-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the second game of the season. He said the Chargers' organization has been there for him from ownership on down, and Henley credited coach Jim Harbaugh with being there for him repeatedly.

“He’s probably been the first call I’ve gotten for every situation,” Henley said. “He’s been there, right there and just told me, keep my head down, keep grinding, keep working, and try to stay consistent.”

