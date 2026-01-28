Charity expands food aid during Nashville winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville charity Dream Streets is providing crucial support to vulnerable residents during the winter storm that has brought icy roads, power outages and widespread business closures across the city.

The organization has ramped up its regular food bank operations, recognizing that many people would struggle to access basic necessities during the severe weather event.

Dream Streets operates a food bank seven days a week at different locations across Nashville, but organizers saw the need to do more as the storm approached. They increased their food inventory and began delivering food boxes to people who couldn't leave their homes.

More than a dozen Belmont University students who didn't have class due to the storm came to volunteer. The additional volunteer support ensured that Nashville's most vulnerable residents had access to groceries and essential supplies even when regular stores and services were unavailable.

The charity partners with Second Harvest Food Bank and receives some of their food supply from that organization. However, Dream Streets is now running low on pantry staples and shelf-stable items. Many people seeking help don't have electricity and have been clearing out supplies of non-perishable foods that don't require refrigeration or cooking.

For those needing assistance, Dream Streets is hosting an event Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at Cheatham Place, located at 1536 Delta Ave, building 59, 37208. Additional locations and times are available at https://dreamstreetstn.com/mobilefood.

Want to see how Dream Streets and Belmont University students are making a difference during Nashville's winter storm? Watch our full live interview to learn more about their food distribution efforts. Have a story about community helpers during the storm? Contact Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.