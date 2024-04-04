Watch Now
Charity fashion show in Lebanon raises $16,000

You know the Lebanon Mother-Daughter Fashion Show for Joseph's Storehouse that Nikki-Dee Ray emceed a few weeks ago? Well, they raised over $16,000
Posted at 5:33 AM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 06:33:17-04

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — You know the Lebanon Mother-Daughter Fashion Show for Joseph's Storehouse that I emceed a few weeks ago?

Well, they raised over $16,000!

