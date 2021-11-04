Charles Esten hosting concert at Brooklyn Bowl to raise money for cancer research

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A beloved Nashville comedian, musician and actor continues to use his fame for philanthropy, and it’s adding up big time.

Charles “Chip” Esten tells me, “God uses people sometimes to answer prayers.” He’s raised $1.5 million for the Leukemia and Lymphoma society in just under a decade while living in the Nashville area.

Esten said it’s his personal mission to help cure blood cancer’s. His daughter, Addie, was diagnosed with Leukemia when she was 2 years old and endured two years of chemotherapy.

She is now 22, a senior in college and played four years of soccer for William and Mary in Virginia. She’s a Division 1 athlete, healthy and strong. But Esten says during those in- between years there were a lot of miracles that happened.

“The doctor said, and I’ll never forget this,” Esten said. “'Yes, it is Leukemia. But here’s what we are going to do about it.' She immediately started talking about all the treatments available to Addie at the time.” Esten continued, “to find out in that instant all the fundraising and research that went into making it so our Addie had a fighting chance, that’s when I knew I had to be that for someone else.”

Esten also said that for he and his wife, Patty, “this is easily our life’s greatest work.” He even co-wrote a song called “Light the Night” which is the anthem for the LLS annual Light the Walk where survivors and families carry lanterns in support of one another and walk thru communities across the country. 100% of the proceeds from the song go to LLS.

The annual walk in Nashville is virtual again this year and is set for tonight, November 4.

But if you’d like to enjoy a night in person with Esten, he’s hosting a fundraising concert with some friends this Friday, November 5th at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville. This is his 8th annual concert but 9th year to raise money for blood cancer research for LLS.

His special guests include Julia Cole, Eric Paslay and special guests Lennon Stella and Maisy Stella. Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Esten says, “just a little good music on a bowling night.”