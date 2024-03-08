Cheatham County neighbors upset over TVA power lines, proposed methane plant

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Valley Authority and one community are clashing when it comes to a proposed methane gas plant in Cheatham County.

Several miles of pipeline — and power lines — would come along with it.

If approved, the plant would be built in the Lockertsville area on land TVA owns.

In the surrounding neighborhoods, 35 miles of power lines would be constructed and cut through 300-400 people's property, according to TVA.

It's why hundreds visited an open house in Cheatham County and talked with TVA leaders about what this would mean for the community.

One couple said their land goes back five generations, and they wanted to pass it down to their son. Now, they've learned it could be cut through by new power lines.

"I've been on this farm all my life," said Lee Mosley. "It's no stopping them. That's what we feel. We feel backed up against the wall."

"Our goal was to be able to homestead a little too at some point and with transmission lines running through our property, I don't understand how we're going to be able to do that," added his wife Leslie.

Others have shared worries about the unknowns of the plant's emissions in the middle of homes, schools and clean water sources.

Shane Beasley, the manager of transmission siting for TVA, said this is necessary to keep the lights on for much of Middle Tennessee.

"We're not planning for yesterday or tomorrow, we're taking a 5, 10, 15-year look ahead," he said.

Beasley says the proposed methane gas power plant and accompanying transmission would keep up with the area's growth and fill the need with a Cumberland plant shutting down.

TVA says they plan to look at environmental, engineering and social factors before taking any next steps.

There's no date set yet for a vote, but we could know more within a year.

TVA's goal is to have an operational plant by 2028.

