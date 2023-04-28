Cheatham County nonprofit making prom dreams come reality

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s prom season, a time when high school seniors eagerly wait for.

Prom can be expensive and families can easily spend hundreds of dollars on their children. However, not every family has the financial means to get everything their children need for prom night.

That’s where The Ark Community Resource Center and Noah's Closet come in, providing free prom attire for students in need.

Mike Turpin, the Executive Director of The Ark Community Resource Center, understands the significance of prom night for teenagers.

"The energy of the kids getting ready shoes, making sure their dress is right, trying them on brings me back to high school when I was going to the prom," Turpin explained.

According to Turpin, money is tight for families in the Pegram and Kingston Springs community.

It's why The Ark and Noah’s Closet staff members and volunteers came up with the idea to give away anything one would need for prom. From dresses to jewelry, shoes, and tuxedos, the organization has received a range of donations from the community.

The Ark has already helped dozens of teens find the outfit of their dreams, all thanks to community donations.

“It’s a simple gesture that goes a long way,” Turpin said.

The Ark has even received enough cash donations to help students rent a tuxedo if the nonprofit doesn't have one that fits. If you need a Prom outfit, call The Ark at (615) 457-1931 to make an appointment.

For more information or to help donate, visit their website.