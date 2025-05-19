Cheatham County Schools closing 'out of an abundance of caution' after threat

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cheatham County Schools officials said they are closing all schools in the district on Monday at 11 a.m. because of a potential threat.
The district said in the announcement that this was "out of an abundance of caution."
"We are working with the Tennessee Office of Homeland Security and local law enforcement to determine the validity of this threat," the district said.
Families can get their child at 10:30 a.m., and buses will run on their regular schedule.
