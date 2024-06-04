Watch Now
Cheatham County Schools offers mobile book and STEM bus throughout June

Posted at 7:40 AM, Jun 04, 2024

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Cheatham County Schools Book and STEM Bus will roll once again this summer.

The bus originated in the county through a grant with the GELF (Govenor's Early Literacy Foundation). This will be the program's third year. Students who visit the bus will receive free books and free lunch.

The bus will be at the Cheatham County Public Library on Tuesday and Pleasant View on Thursday. Each week includes a new theme starting out first with Career Week.

The second week will feature AG activities and involve Cheatham Co Ag Students who volunteer their time.

Master Gardeners and UT Extension will also be featured.

