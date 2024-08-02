Cheatham County tornado survivor rebuilds life with community support

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Recovering after a tornado is never easy, but with help, it can be a smoother process. One Cheatham County woman, who is lucky to be alive, is joyful after people rallied together to support her.

Vicky Primm, a tornado survivor, is grateful to still be here.

“It’s been a journey, a journey,” she said. Her home was hit in December of 2021.

Primm has endured numerous surgeries.

“I had at least about 25 or maybe more surgeries and skin grafts,” she said.

Despite her hardships, Primm never gave up.

“I didn’t know if I’d be able to walk,” she said.

Assistant Chief Bubba Parker of the Kingston Springs Fire Department is a key reason why Primm is alive today.

“I went around to the back door, which was halfway open, and heard Miss Vicky holler for help. She was pinned between the grid and the trailer,” Parker said.

Chief Parker recalled Primm’s sister praying next to him after they had issues with their equipment.

“The generator wouldn’t start to help us fire up the hydraulic spreaders and everything we needed. She got to praying for the generator, and boy, that sucker fired up,” he said.

This is the first time Chief Parker and Primm have reconnected in two and a half years.

“I got the cold chills,” Parker admitted.

He didn’t want to miss the big reveal of Primm’s brand-new home.

“God bless you in the name of Jesus. Clap, love you all, thank you,” Primm said, holding the keys to her new home. “Keys to my new kingdom.”

Primm has a new home thanks to the support of the community and organizations like Ark Community Resource Center, Appalachia Service Project, Cheatham County Long Term Recovery, and the Tennessee Western Kentucky Methodist Church and community members.

“This community really takes care of the people who are in need,” said Mike Turpin, executive director of Ark Community Center.

Primm expressed her gratitude for her community and family, particularly her brother.

“You supported me through it all,” she said, tears in her eyes. “It’s a blessing to have a family like this.”

Standing firm on her new foundation, Primm reflected on the power of community.

“It’s amazing how people can come together,” she said.

Primm’s new home is completely paid for, and it will be under warranty for a year if anything goes wrong.

