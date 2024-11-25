Cheatham Middle School must change its mascot and logo after a copyright warning from University of Cincinnati

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — After more than two decades, Cheatham Middle School is forced to find a new mascot.

The University of Cincinnati accuses the school of breaking copyright and licensing rules by "adopting UC's identity." It sent the school a cease-and-desist letter.

I called the university about the warning and the timing.

A few months ago, we were alerted to the use of the University of Cincinnati’s trademarks by Cheatham Middle School. When we or our licensing agency, the Collegiate Licensing Company (CLC), identify infringing activity, the other party is contacted to educate them about the University’s rights and request they stop using the marks. As part of this process, we requested CMS to identify the various ways in which they have adopted UC’s identity so we can understand the full scale of what is involved to address the matter.



We appreciate Cheatham Middle School’s interest in using UC’s iconic trademarks, which are recognized both nationally and globally. But CMS never requested permission to do so. Just as many other universities and recognizable brands make significant investment to protect their own marks, we reserve the right for exclusive use of the UC marks. We understand this may cause some inconveniences, but we have a responsibility to preserve and protect the University’s rights to its marks. Spokesperson, University of Cincinnati

Like at the university, the Middle Tennessee middle school sports teams are also known as the Bearcats.

On Monday, when I went to the school in Ashland City, I met Savannah Stephenson and her father.

"They're going to change it because the University of Cincinnati is basically going to sue the school if they don't change it," said Savannah Stephenson, a fifth-grade student.

According to a Facebook post, Cheatham Middle School asked the university if they could stop using the C-Paw logo and continue being the Bearcats. In a note to the community, the middle school's athletic department said UC also owns a sports licensing copyright for the word.

Unlike some, Stephenson can see it from both sides.

"It's not fair but it is fair because like this school is really old, and that school is really old, but that one came before this one," Stephenson said.

It is up to brands, in this situation the university, to monitor and control the use of trademarks. Under the law, unauthorized users may be given the option to either discontinue use or enter into a licensing agreement that controls the use.

