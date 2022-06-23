MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fast-food restaurant manager in Murfreesboro has been arrested after police say she shot at a customer Wednesday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation details that two brothers ordered and paid for food at the Checkers on 829 NW Broad Street. One of them complained that his food was taking too long and got into an argument with employees.

As he demanded his food, police say another man began throwing rocks at the brothers.

The manager, 36-year-old Sherrika Starnes yelled at the men and asked them to leave before coming outside with a handgun.

One of the brothers then proceeded to throw a drink at the manager, and she fired one round at him.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.