Cheekwood celebrates May Day, new enchanted castles exhibit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cheekwood Botanical Gardens is kicking off the summer season with a special May Day celebration featuring five enchanted castles for families to explore.

The May Day Celebration marks the opening of the Enchanted Castles exhibit, where visitors can discover five locally crafted castles nestled among lush summer blooms.

Families attending the celebration can make their own May Day baskets, enjoy storytime at each castle, visit food trucks, and join performers from the Nashville Ballet as they lead traditional dances around the Maypole.

The installation is a collaboration with Castle Homes, a custom home builder based in Middle Tennessee.

The experience provides freedom for imaginations to soar as fairy-tale adventures come to life.

Visitors can climb and explore these whimsical fortresses, each designed as a gateway to a different world, creating an exciting adventure for families and dreamers alike.

