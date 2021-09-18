Cheekwood Harvest celebrates all things autumn with the return of a fall classic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s a fall tradition in Middle Tennessee that’s making a long-awaited comeback. Saturday marked the first day of the Cheekwood Harvest which lasts through October.

The park is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can click on this link for tickets and more information.

There’s something for the whole family on this 55-acre property. You’ll find live music, art, garden tours, and of course pumpkins surrounding the famous pumpkin homes.

Sue Maxson brought her grandson to check out the scarecrows. It’s far from their first trip, but it means that much more knowing so many events were put on hold in 2020.

“I missed all of last year. Although it wasn’t closed all the time. They didn’t have as many events, but we still came out and walked around,” Maxson said.

Barb Lane visited from Illinois. The last time she was here was three years ago. She has a much greater appreciation for what she’s missed, so a little rain wasn’t getting in the way.

“It seemed like 2020 was a year that just disappeared since everyone was locked down with so many restrictions, but it’s good to see people out and about,” Lane said.

As we put one season behind us, we look forward to more days like the ones we remember. Days that were not always perfect, but were at least spent together.