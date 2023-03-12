Cheekwood in Bloom: 250,000 tulips, daffodils, magnolias create colorful display

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In just a couple of days, Spring will officially begin, but at Cheekwood an explosion of color can already be seen as thousands of flowers are starting to bloom.

Saturday was the first day of, Cheekwood in Bloom, the annual tradition that signals the beginning of a new season.

Lots of people stopped by to check out the displays of tulips, daffodils, magnolias and more.

Preparation for this year's event started months ago and crews worked to plant more than 250,000 flowers.

Cheekwood in Bloom presented by @HCAhealthcare kicks off today! 🌷



Join us from 9am-5pm to enjoy food trucks, guided tours, and a musical performance by Tim Gartland. Also, Sunday Jazz at Cheekwood is back tomorrow ft. Jacob Jezioro Quartet.



Get Tickets: https://t.co/RfEtXaR6B3 pic.twitter.com/L6b5Tiw1vk — Cheekwood (@Cheekwood) March 11, 2023

This year the early bloom is a welcomed surprise for the estate, after experiencing a harsh winter last year.

"This is the earliest our blooms have been up in the history of Cheekwood in Bloom so 11 years. So you'll definitely see a great variety of color and the trees are blooming as well...Everywhere you look in the garden you're going to see a pop of color. So that's the first thing, so you know spring is on the way,"

President and CEO of Cheekwood, Jane MacLeod, said.

MacLeod recommends checking social media and keeping up with the Tulip Tracker to know which flowers are blooming.

Spring in Bloom runs until April 9th and you can find ticket information HERE.