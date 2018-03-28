Cheekwood In Bloom Celebrates Spring With Thousands Of Flowering Bulbs, Tulips

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 69°
LO: 56°
If you haven't checked out Cheekwood recently, now is the perfect time! NewsChannel 5 stopped by the gardens to talk "flower power."
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - If you haven't checked out Cheekwood recently, now is the perfect time. NewsChannel 5 stopped by the gardens to talk "flower power."
"You're seeing over 82 different varieties of tulips, well over 100,000 flowering spring bulbs," said Peter Grimaldi, the VP of Gardens and Horticulture.
He said designing the beds takes careful planning well before planting. Creating the display takes about 10 to 15 gardeners.
"Early planning stages involve shapes and forms and a lot of sketching and shading exercises," he said. "The color palette starts to come to life and at some point everything falls into place."
Cheekwood in Bloom runs through April 15. For more information click here.