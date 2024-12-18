Cheekwood is open year-round and busy, prompting Metro Planning to study its traffic impact on Belle Meade

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The holidays are a special, and busy time at Cheekwood.

Once you're inside the gates, there are so many surprises in store. For example, more than 5 miles of ribbon are weaved into the Christmas decorations inside the mansion. Across the trees, wreaths, and mantels, there are 7,300 ornaments.

On a busy Saturday, close to 3,000 cars travel nearby neighborhood streets in Belle Meade, with many heading to Cheekwood. That's more than twice the recommended volume.

Metro Planning, Metro Parks, and Cheekwood are evaluating a new access point and road off Highway 100 to alleviate some traffic. It is part of the Belle Meade Highlands Study.

"That will be the solution to get traffic out of the neighborhood, and we fully support that 100%," said Jane MacLeod, President and CEO. "Where it is coming, at this point, recommended to come through, maintains our historic gate which is so critically important to the current visitor experience and the historic integrity of Cheekwood as a nationally historic, renowned institution."

Most visitors to the gardens and mansion have to park off the property in two overflow parking lots. Over the years, that parking area has essentially become the main place to park. Cheekwood's single lot, Parking Lot A, just beyond the entrance, with only 86 spaces, cannot accommodate the nearly 400,000 annual visitors. In addition to studying access to the attraction, new parking areas are being studied, potentially including an underground garage.

"We really believe and hope the community who loves all the incredible things you do at Cheekwood, and need to park to experience, will step up and make it possible," MacLeod said.

A resolution is important to Cheekwood. Entrance fees account for roughly 60% of their revenue.

At the next meeting of the Metro Planning Commission, there will be a chance for the public to voice if they believe this is worth the city's time, and potentially tax dollars. That meeting is Thursday, January 9 at 4 p.m. in the Howard Office Building.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.