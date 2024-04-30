Cheekwood welcomes one-of-a-kind storytelling experience with giant trolls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The highly anticipated TROLLS: Save the Humans exhibition is opening soon at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens.

The exhibition opens to the public on May 2 and runs through September 1.

This imaginative exhibition blends art, nature and messages of sustainability. Six giant trolls are intertwined with Cheekwood’s unique gardens for a one-of-a-kind storytelling experience.

Denmark-based artist Thomas Dambo’s vision was to create art that inspires people to have adventures in nature and demonstrate that trash can be turned into something beautiful.

Tickets can be reserved here.