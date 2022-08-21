Cheekwood's 'Black Arts Bash' helps provide platform for Black artists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The annual Black Arts Bash may be one of Cheekwood's newest cultural events, but it's one years in the making.

"We realized you know there's members of the community that we haven't reached yet that feel like they might not be as welcomed here. We want to make sure eevryone in the community, including the Black community knows that Cheekwood is here for everyone," vice president of education and outreach at Cheekwood, Nathalie Levine, said.

No matter where you looked the talent of local Black artists was on display including the work of local 10th-12th grade students who received mentorship from already established artists.

For student Christian Ezell getting to recite his poems on stage was an opportunity like no other.

"It was great, it was great. I had an amazing audience. The whole time I was performing I was either walking around or looking at somebody like interacting with them," Ezell said.

It's no secret that historically Black artists haven't received equal opportunities, which is why Levine said events like this are needed.

"It's just awesome for us to be able to give them a platform that in the past may not have historically been there for them," she said.

