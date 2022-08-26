Cheering for a Championship: Nolensville hopes to bring home a Little League World Series title

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee will find out Saturday afternoon if the Nolensville Little League team will claim the title of USA Champions in the Little League World Series. It's safe to say, the town can barely contain their excitement.

Signs of support can come in all forms. Whether that's Mill Creek Church of Christ's marquee sign calling on a higher power to bring Nolensville a championship, or Tressa Tuck cycling through a park telling anyone she meets which team she supports.

"Go Nolensville, go Southeast, whoo hoo! Proud of ya!," said Tuck, as she pedaled around. "We are so proud of them, they’ve worked so hard, come so far."

All of the buzz around Nolensville seems to focus on a little league team that's left a big impression.

"I like watching these young kids play," said Bill Brown, in the middle of a haircut at Bobby's Barber Shop. "These young men play baseball for the right reason. They play purely for the love of the game."

The Nolensville Little League team is just one win away from a USA Championship title. The only team standing in their way is the only team they've lost to in this tournament — Hawaii.

"The boys from Nolensville are going to show the guys from Hawaii -- is that even a state?" Brown asked with a chuckle.

Winning will require the hometown boys to be a cut above but if fandom alone was enough to put Nolensville over the edge, Martin's Bar-B-Que might have to make a little more space on their wall.

"I think of how proud we are of these kids," said Trevor Fox, as he ate barbecue.

"That’s talk of the town right now. Everybody’s watching, everybody’s pulling for them," said Nancy Moore, at a different table.

There seems to be no double — TV's will be turned on and the cheers will be loud.

"I bet you every bar in town is watching this game, showing it, everybody is showing up to cheer our boys on," said Moore.

"Oh it’s way cool. I’m so proud of them," said Melissa Jenkins, who was also enjoying lunch.

Because after all, in a town like Nolensville, support can truly come in all forms.

"Enjoy every single moment, have so much fun," said Fox.

"No matter what you do, you guys are winners," said Jenkins.

"I know they can do it. That’s a good bunch of kids, they’re all really good, their background stories are wonderful so I just wish them the best and good luck parents," said Moore.

If Nolensville can knock off Hawaii Saturday, they'll get a chance to play for the World Championship of the Little League World Series.

But no matter how they finish, the town of Nolensville plans to throw them a big welcome home celebration.

