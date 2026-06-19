'Cheers' co-creator, 'Friends' and 'Will & Grace' director James Burrows dies at 85

(WTVF) — James Burrows, the Emmy-winning television director and co-creator of Cheers who helped shape some of the most successful sitcoms in TV history, has died at age 85, according to PEOPLE.

Burrows' family confirmed his death in a statement to PEOPLE on Friday, saying he died peacefully surrounded by family.

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Burrows became one of television's most influential comedy directors. He co-created Cheers and directed episodes of acclaimed series including Taxi, Frasier, Friends, Will & Grace, The Big Bang Theory, Night Court, 3rd Rock from the Sun and Dharma & Greg.

According to his family, Burrows directed more than 1,000 television episodes during his career. He earned 46 Emmy nominations and won 11 Emmy Awards.

Born in Los Angeles in 1940, Burrows was the son of writer and composer Abe Burrows, known for co-writing the books for the musicals Guys and Dolls and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. After graduating from Oberlin College and the Yale School of Drama, he began his television career directing episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Bob Newhart Show.

Burrows went on to direct more than 70 episodes of Taxi before teaming up with brothers Glen and Les Charles to create Cheers. The beloved sitcom aired from 1982 to 1993, and Burrows directed all but 35 of its 275 episodes. He won six Emmys for his work on the series.

He also directed the pilot episodes of Friends, Frasier, Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory. Burrows directed every episode of Will & Grace during its original run from 1998 to 2006 and later returned for the show's revival.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Burrows' family said he would be remembered not only for his television accomplishments but also for his kindness, generosity and mentorship. They said his influence on comedy and television will continue through the artists he inspired and the stories he helped bring to audiences.

Burrows is survived by his wife, Debbie, and four children.