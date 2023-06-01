Cheers to 50 years! Your all-out guide to CMA Fest 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Grab your denim and fill up your water bottle, CMA Fest is finally here!

This year's CMA Fest kicks off on Thursday, June 8, and runs through Sunday, June 11. We're celebrating the 50th year of the ultimate country music fan weekend! The inaugural fest, originally called Fan Fair was held from April 12-15, 1972 at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium and eventually moved to a cluster of sites including Nissan Stadium in 2001.

The event was renamed to CMA Fest in 2004 and has been a star-studded event ever since!

With seven daytime stages, two nighttime stages and fan activities up and down Broadway, there's something for every type of country music fan.

📣 Individual and multi-event tickets are still available 📣

Reminder: CMA Fest venues and vendors are cashless, so don't forget to set up Apple/Google Pay or pack your debit/credit cards.

You don't wanna miss your favorite act, so be sure to save this page so you can check the performance times for each stage!

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. each day for the Nissan Stadium Main Stage and Platform Stage. Entry to the Riverfront Stage opens one hour before the first set for general attendees!

⛅ Latest Weather⛅

🎶

🎶

A Friday night-only event! The Cadillac Three will host and headline with the show starting at 7 p.m.

🎶

🎶

🎶

🎶

Our own Rhori Johnston will be Mcing the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage as we kick off the CMA Fest fun on Thursday!

Rhori will be hosting on the stage from 2 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. while the likes of David Nail, Seaforth, Shenandoah and Kidd G take the stage.

On Saturday, NewsChannel 5's Hunter Hoagland will put on his hosting boots from 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.!

To check out the full lineup this weekend, take a look below.

🎶

🎶

NewsChannel 5 Meteorologist Bree Smith will continue the CMA Fest fun on Friday from 10:15 a.m. to 12:55 p.m. when she hosts the Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Plaza.

🎶

