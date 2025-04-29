Cherished Cookeville nonprofit's free store for veterans is struggling to keep its own doors open

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Cookeville-based organization that provides essential support to veterans is now facing its own financial challenges.

Operation United Hope, which offers everything from household items to food at no cost to veterans, is struggling to cover its monthly expenses. They occupy a 6,000-square-foot space on State Route 111 in Cookeville. While the monthly rent is relatively low at $1,895, the organization struggles to raise the $4,000 needed each month for their lease, utilities, and other operational costs.

Operation United Hope is doing everything possible to minimize expenses.

"We keep it very minimal. We don't even have internet right now. We hotspot from our cellphones," said Winn Koehler, founder and president of Operation United Hope.

Customers said the free store is a critical resource.

"On a limited income and VA disability, it's beyond helpful to be able to come here and know you can eat and know you can find boots for winter," said Dana Fordice, an Army veteran.

When the Operation United Hope pantry is open on Mondays and Tuesdays, former service members can stock up and leave with whatever they need, without paying anything.

"It's not just clothes on their backs and food in the fridge. It's beds, bedding. It's wall art, it's food for their service dog, so they can keep their animal. It's toys for the kids," Koehler said.

While the organization wants to expand its services, financial constraints are making that difficult. Some shelves remain well-stocked, but the organization is stretched thin in other areas.

The group frequently uses social media to highlight specific needs. But the organization faces challenges getting donations for operational costs rather than specific items.

"You don't feel as compelled to donate to pay a light bill, or our overhead costs like our rent," Koehler said.

Despite all their cost-saving efforts, gathering the money needed monthly for operations is becoming increasingly difficult.

The organization's impact extends beyond its twice-weekly store hours. Customers include families who both shop and donate, as well as veterans like Brian Whitworth, who says his calls for help never go unanswered.

"They're not going to let me go hungry, unclothed," said Brian Whitworth, an Air Force veteran.

The staff provides around-the-clock support, recently furnishing a new home for a military family that lost everything in a fire and helping build a tiny home for a homeless veteran.

Want to help Operation United Hope continue their mission of supporting veterans in need? Contact them directly online, by phone at 931-303-1900, or by email at OperationUnitedHope@gmail.com to learn how you can donate funds or sponsor a section of their store.

This story was reported by me and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.