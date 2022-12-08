Cherokee police: $20,000 reward for info about 2015 murder of Cheyenne Toineeta

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Cherokee Indian Police Department is asking for your help to solve a 2015 murder case that happened in Nashville. The agency is offering $20,000 to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Cherokee police are looking for the person or persons responsible for the death of 30-year-old Cheyenne Toineeta. She was found on the ground in front of a friend's house on Linbar Drive seven years ago — on December 22, 2015. Her friend helped her inside, Toineeta said her ribs hurt, and then police said she became unresponsive.

An ambulance took her to Southern Hills Medical Center before she died. An autopsy found she suffered from a traumatic internal injury.

Police believe she may have been injured during an altercation with a man days before her death.

The $20,000 reward is good until 2030. Plus, Nashville Crime Stoppers is adding an additional $1,000 to the reward money.

Anyone with information can is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 and can remain anonymous.

Toineeta is recognized as one of 23 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women among the Eastern Band Cherokee Indians.