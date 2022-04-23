Chief prosecutor of Nuremberg Trials to share story in Brentwood on Tuesday

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Benjamin B. Ferencz, the Chief Nuremberg Trials Prosecutor, is sharing his story and experiences in a live 45 minute screening event followed by a Q&A on Tuesday. He is 102 years old.

The Nuremberg Trials were a military tribunal in 1945-1946 that tried and convicted many of the most important surviving leaders of the defeated Nazi Germany for crimes committed in World War II. It has become known as "the biggest murder trial in history." Ferencz personally convicted 22 defendants.

“The Nuremberg trials showed me that creating a peaceful world takes time and resilience. If we fail to stand for justice and work to establish peace, it will be far too easy to repeat the mistakes of the past,” said Ferencz. “While peace does not come easy, it is always worth fighting for.”

AP Nahum Goldman, President of the Jewish Claims Comission, center, signs agreements between Germany and Israel in a ceremony in Luxembourg on September 10, 1952. The agreements provide for compensation to be paid by Germany to Jews who suffered under the Nazis. Konrad Adenauer (unseen) signed for West Germany. East Germany is not included in the agreements. The ceremony was carried out in chilly silence. The two delegations entered the room by different doors. At left, seated is Moshe Sharett, Israeli Foreign Minister. At right, seated is Benjamin B. Ferencz a member of the Jewish delegation. (AP Photo)

Ferencz served as a prosecutor during the Trials but he also fought in most of the major European campaigns during World War II, including D-Day.

Ferencz will share his experiences and involvement in the historic Trials virtually, starting at 7 p.m. CST. He will be streamed live from the Congregation Micah in Brentwood, in partnership with Chabad of Nashville.

Attendees of the event will also have a chance to speak with Holocaust survivors and learn more about their stories.

Tickets to An Evening with Benjamin Ferencz are available online and cost $15 for virtual general admission, $10 for students. In-person attendance costs $25. All ages are welcome, and proceeds go to Chabad of Nashville.