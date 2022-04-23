Watch
Chief prosecutor of Nuremberg Trials to share story in Brentwood on Tuesday

Benjamin Ferencz, Chief Nuremberg Trials Prosecutor
Armin Weigel/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Romanian-born American lawyer and chief prosecutor of the Nuremberg war crimes trials , Benjamin Ferencz speaks during an opening ceremony for the exhibition commemorating the Nuremberg war crimes trials, in Nuremberg, Germany Sunday Nov. 21, 2010. Germany has opened a new exhibit commemorating the landmark Nuremberg war crimes trials - 65 years after more than 20 senior Nazis were put in the dock. The exhibit is located in the Palace of Justice building where the trial started Nov. 20, 1945. Visitors can view original video and hear audio recordings; they can peer inside the courtroom where Hermann Goering, Rudolf Hess, Julius Streicher and others defended their crimes. Sign reads, Memorium Nuremberg Trials. (AP Photo/Armin Weigel,Pool))
Posted at 5:42 PM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 18:42:08-04

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Benjamin B. Ferencz, the Chief Nuremberg Trials Prosecutor, is sharing his story and experiences in a live 45 minute screening event followed by a Q&A on Tuesday. He is 102 years old.

The Nuremberg Trials were a military tribunal in 1945-1946 that tried and convicted many of the most important surviving leaders of the defeated Nazi Germany for crimes committed in World War II. It has become known as "the biggest murder trial in history." Ferencz personally convicted 22 defendants.

“The Nuremberg trials showed me that creating a peaceful world takes time and resilience. If we fail to stand for justice and work to establish peace, it will be far too easy to repeat the mistakes of the past,” said Ferencz. “While peace does not come easy, it is always worth fighting for.”

Luxembourg Germany Signs Israel Reparation Treaty
Nahum Goldman, President of the Jewish Claims Comission, center, signs agreements between Germany and Israel in a ceremony in Luxembourg on September 10, 1952. The agreements provide for compensation to be paid by Germany to Jews who suffered under the Nazis. Konrad Adenauer (unseen) signed for West Germany. East Germany is not included in the agreements. The ceremony was carried out in chilly silence. The two delegations entered the room by different doors. At left, seated is Moshe Sharett, Israeli Foreign Minister. At right, seated is Benjamin B. Ferencz a member of the Jewish delegation. (AP Photo)

Ferencz served as a prosecutor during the Trials but he also fought in most of the major European campaigns during World War II, including D-Day.

Ferencz will share his experiences and involvement in the historic Trials virtually, starting at 7 p.m. CST. He will be streamed live from the Congregation Micah in Brentwood, in partnership with Chabad of Nashville.

Attendees of the event will also have a chance to speak with Holocaust survivors and learn more about their stories.

Tickets to An Evening with Benjamin Ferencz are available online and cost $15 for virtual general admission, $10 for students. In-person attendance costs $25. All ages are welcome, and proceeds go to Chabad of Nashville.

