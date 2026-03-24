Child accidentally shot in the head in Hopkinsville on Monday

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. — A child was accidentally shot in the head in Hopkinsville on Monday, according to Dash 10 Media.

Police in Hopkinsville, KY responded to an emergency call at around 8:30 p.m. of a child found shot in the head at a home on East 9th Street.

First responders called AirEvac 10 to airlift the child to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.