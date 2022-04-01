Watch
Child dies in Dickson County wreck on I-840

Posted at 8:37 PM, Mar 31, 2022
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Milan child died in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 840 last week in Dickson County, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol officials.

Samuel Lopez, 33, of Nunnelly, was traveling westbound in a 2006 Ford F150 crossed both lanes, striking a 2012 Ford Explorer being driven eastbound by a 36-year-old Milan woman, according to the THP.

Lopez struck the SUV on the driver’s side, resulting the death of a 5-year-old child, according to the THP preliminary report. A 7-year-old child in the axplorer was also injured. Both children were wearing vehicle restraints, THP officials said.

The wreck occurred at mile marker 3 in the I-840 Eastbound lane at about 5:45 p.m.

Charges are pending against Lopez, according to the THP.

