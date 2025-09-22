Child Passenger Safety Week focuses on deadly crash risks for kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Car seats can be lifesavers for children, but nearly half are installed incorrectly, putting young passengers at risk during Child Passenger Safety Week.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that about 46% of car seats and booster seats are installed incorrectly, often without parents and caregivers realizing the mistake.

The stakes are high for getting it right. According to NHTSA, crashes are a leading cause of death for children. A 2023 study revealed that on average, two children were killed each day in a crash, and another 345 were injured.

The NHTSA wants to help bring those numbers down by providing resources to ensure families have the right car seats and know how to install them correctly.

This Saturday is National Seat Check Saturday, a day when families and caregivers can get free instruction on how to correctly install and use appropriate car seats for children. More than 30 locations are holding events in Nashville and the surrounding areas.

The NHTSA website offers an online tool to find the closest inspection location, along with information about different car seat types and instructional videos for proper installation.

The NHTSA website offers an online tool to find the closest inspection location, along with information about different car seat types and instructional videos for proper installation.

