Children learn computer coding and app design at camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This summer the Boys and Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee is hosting a coding camp where students are learning how to make apps and other things.

One of the classes is being hosted at Valor Collegiate Academy. "It’s not something that I do every day, but I started coding like in elementary school," Abdelnaby said.

12-year-old Salma Abdelnaby said her group is making an app called 'Fun Learning.' "If you win you have to answer the question correctly, and if you don’t understand it, it will teach ya how," Abdelnaby said.

She has big aspirations and believes computer coding is an important tool. "Like it’s my dream to make a company, like my future job is to be in charge of a company,” Abdelnaby said, “I’m already starting, but I don’t actually have a company, just a small business, and I’m hoping it will increase by time, and be like Amazon or even greater."

They must present the app they created to a panel of judges which will be a good learning experience. "For me being a female, I feel like I’m going to be accomplished, plus as you can see, I’m wearing a scarf, and there's not that many people that you see, Muslims like me, accomplishing stuff really big," Abdelnaby said.

Across the room, 14-year-old David Olakunle is working on an app that would block discriminatory words from chats. "Mean hate words you don’t want to see like fat, ugly, or something like that," Olakunle said.

He thinks his app will help stop bullying. Olakunle said. "It’s pretty neat how technology changed our world."

The camp is free for 4th graders and up. It's open to any student in the area, in addition to Boys and Girls Club members. They have positions open so go here to sign up.