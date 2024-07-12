Children of Fort Campbell military families receive free backpacks, school supplies from Operation Homefront

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday, hundreds of military children from Fort Campbell will be given backpacks filled with all they need to get ready for a new school year.

Back-to-school shopping can get expensive for parents. Operation Homefront makes sure that is one less things military parents have to worry about for their kids.

Since 2008, Operation Homefront has helped families save more than $60 million in school expenses with its Back to School Brigade. Friday the organization is expected to distribute its 580,000th backpack since the program began.

Summer is a time when military families often have to relocate to a new duty station. Families have to spend thousands out of pocket for expenses that aren't covered by reimbursement. So many of the military families picking up backpacks are likely new to Fort Campbell.

Backpacks will be distributed at the Clarksville Regional Airport until 2 p.m.