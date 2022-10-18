Children's Memory Garden dedication set to remember kids lost to violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is a place to remember kids gone too soon.

A children's memory garden is set to open Tuesday in Centennial Park, honoring more than 240 kids who died from violence.

It was originally created back in the 1990s by a young boy and his dad honoring three kids who died, but now there is a new home for the garden just west of the Parthenon.

Join us and @YHTP1 on Oct. 18th at 5:15 for the dedication of the New Children’s Memory Garden at Centennial Park. Thank you to everyone who made this beautiful, sacred space possible to remember young lives lost to violence. #wewillneverforget pic.twitter.com/A2deEqVxYh — District Attorney (@DavidsonCoDA) October 13, 2022

Not only is the garden going into a more prominent spot, but the Nashville Public Library teamed up with the garden committee for a storytelling project called "Voices from the Garden."

"With assistance from the city and the library, former journalist and garden committee member Tam Gordon has written memorial feature pieces on a number of the children who lost their lives over recent years, and copies of the recently completed third volume of Voices from the Garden will be available at the dedication ceremony," a news release on the garden said.

The garden has been maintained over the years by the nonprofits You Have The Power and The Nature Conservancy along with multiple government organizations.

The grounds open Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. with a ceremony happening at 5:45 p.m.