Chinese New Year celebration at Centennial Park draws large crowd

Araceli Crescencio
Chinese New Year Celebration at Centennial Park<br/><br/>
Posted at 10:00 PM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 23:00:52-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's officially the year of the rabbit and hundreds of people gathered at Centennial Park in Nashville for a Chinese New Year Celebration.

The Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville organized the free event, that included singing, drumming, and dancing.

For the last couple of years the event was held at Vanderbilt University, but this year with more than 1,000 people pre-registering, the group needed a bigger space.

Organizers said the reason they started the event years ago was to bring people together.

"When I first moved here in 1994, I was stared at as a Chinese person, because people don't see my face too often. I have a background in dance and I just feel I need to do something to bring different culture here," director of CAAN, Jen-Jen Li, said.

If you missed the performances this weekend, the Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville will be performing at Plaza Mariachi on Feb 4 from 3:00- 5:000 p.m.

