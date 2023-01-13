Chinese New Year Celebration set for this weekend on Belmont's Campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Greater Nashville Chinese Association is celebrating the Chinese New Year this Saturday on Belmont's campus.

The event is something for everyone where you can celebrate the year of the rabbit with dinner and performances.

This year is also special for the GNCA because it is their first time coming together for the new year since the pandemic began.

GNCA President Christine Lai said meeting in person makes a difference and allows everyone to exchange blessings face to face. The association is also collaborating for the new year for the first time with Belmont's Asian Studies program.

According to Lai, the Chinese New Year is the biggest festival in Chinese tradition. It is where family and friends come together and exchange blessings, prayers and wish each other health.

Dinner starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Janet Ayers Academic Center. The performances start at 6:30 p.m. at the Massey Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available on the GNCA's website.

