Chipmakers must help workers with child care to get new funding. That would really help Tennessee parents.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Finding high-quality, low-cost childcare is next to impossible for many parents.

This week, the federal government announced that American computer chipmakers must make affordable child care available if they want to enjoy new federal subsidies.

The executive director of AWAKE TN or Advocates for Women's and Kids' Equality Tennessee said it would be great if Tennessee did something similar.

"It would be huge to see every business that's headquartered in Nashville or the larger cities in our state have that provision," said Kelli Nowers, AWAKE TN executive director. "I think it would be awesome for our government to lead in that. This year, they're talking about paid leave for government employees and teachers. What if they led in that conversation? And companies respond to that? I think that would play a huge role in the experience that parents have."

Kaitlyn Smous has two young boys. She would like to work more, but that can't happen until there is more reliable and affordable care available.

"That would mean less worry, less mental stress, less mental anxiety about where your kids will be, how you're going to get them in, how much it's going to cost, and just to be able to focus on working and being a better employee while they're there," Smous said.

Due to child care problems, 8 in 10 Tennessee parents of young children report they've reduced their work hours or quit their jobs.