Chris Tomlin back in-person for Good Friday concert at Bridgestone Arena

It’s Good Friday — also known to many as Holy Friday. Thousands of Christians will come together to worship at a concert that's making a comeback after the pandemic at Bridgestone Arena.

The concert is put on by Grammy award-winning artist Chris Tomlin, who is partnering with Facebook to expand his "Good Friday Nashville" event to a global audience through an exclusive livestream premiering on the social media site.







Good Friday Worldwide will be live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

Tomlin said he's thrilled to finally be back, live and in person, for a powerful worship experience.

During the pandemic, Tomlin called his friends to help and partner together for "Good Friday Worldwide." The television network TBN and more than 30 radio stations offered their support to bring the world together during this time.

Concert proceeds will go to support foster care and adoption through For Others, a nonprofit foundation that will distribute on a local level to Tennessee Kids Belong this year.

Tomlin and his wife Lauren created For Others in an effort to close the gap between children-in-need and capable care providers through raising awareness, maximizing resources, and mobilizing communities.

Since its inception in 2017, Good Friday Nashville has sold out each year, smashing attendance records by becoming the largest ticketed Christian concert in the history of the venue and continuing to accomplish similar feats each year.

Plans are currently in place for Tomlin to continue the Good Friday concerts indefinitely.

In each of the previous Good Friday Nashville concerts, Tomlin has surprised concertgoers by inviting special guests like Hillary Scott, Rascal Flatts and Lauren Daigle to the stage.

Tickets for the Good Friday concert are available online starting at about $18.