Christa Pike Execution: Emergency filing from attorney says she has not lost consciousness

Update 9:30 p.m.:

An emergency filing from Christa Pike’s attorneys says she has not lost consciousness and still has a heartbeat after executioners had injected lethal injection chemicals.

Media witnesses said she was still “clearly very alive” when they were asked to leave the witness room.

Media witness Steven Hale with the Nashville Banner said, “A lot of this attempted execution happened when we could not see what was going on.”

WATCH: Execution witnesses provide an update

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Tennessee Department of Corrections officials are set to provide an update on Christa Pike's execution.

Pike is the first woman set to be executed in Tennessee in more than 200 years.

Pike has spent more than three decades on death row following her conviction for the 1995 torture and murder of Colleen Slemmer in Knoxville. Pike was 18 years old at the time of the crime.

The case also marks the first time Tennessee has been set to execute someone for a crime committed at age 18 since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.

Pike was scheduled for lethal injection Wednesday morning, but a federal appeals court temporarily stayed Christa Pike's execution.

Federal appeals court temporarily stays Christa Pike's execution

The state then asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step in to allow the execution to move forward, while Pike's attorneys asked the court to keep her execution on hold.

The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately lifted the stay Wednesday evening, clearing the way for Tennessee to move forward.