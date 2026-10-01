Christa Pike remains critical after failed execution; witnesses say key moments were hidden from view

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Death row inmate Christa Pike remains alive and in critical condition after Tennessee's attempted execution Wednesday night, according to her attorneys, who say she is receiving life-saving care at a hospital.

As details continue to emerge, attorneys, witnesses and state officials are raising questions about what happened during the execution process and why witnesses were unable to see much of what occurred after complications arose.

News TDOC says it followed its execution rulebook. Its protocol may say otherwise. Jason Lamb

Witnesses who were inside the execution chamber said the view into the chamber was obstructed for a significant portion of the procedure, preventing them from observing what was happening as Pike remained alive.

"I cannot emphasize enough how much whatever happened, happened behind a closed curtain," said Steven Hale of the Nashville Banner. "When Christa Pike was still alive, we could still hear her breathing, but we could not see what was going on."

RELATED: Watch NewsChannel 5's Amanda Roberts report from the scene the night of the failed execution

Christa Pike execution: Emergency filing says she has not lost consciousness

Pike's attorneys say her sister attended the execution. They also confirmed Pike currently has a healthcare power of attorney who is authorized to remain with her in the hospital and make medical decisions on her behalf. The individual's name has not been released.

Attorneys say their immediate focus is on two central questions: how the execution drugs were administered and whether the drugs were effective as intended.

Press conferences following Tennessee executions are typically scheduled and tightly organized. Wednesday night's briefing was anything but routine.

Watch the full briefing here:

Christa Pike: Media witnesses say Pike remained “very alive” when they were asked to leave room

The event was interrupted after emergency personnel were called to transport Pike, who had become unconscious but was reportedly still breathing, to a hospital.

"When they told us to leave at 8:53, Christa Pike was still breathing," said Catherine Sweeney of WPLN. "They did two separate rounds of pentobarbital, which I've never seen before."

Witnesses described prolonged efforts to administer the execution drugs and said Pike continued breathing for more than an hour after the process began.

"At times it appeared labored. She was snoring at times, but she was still breathing," said John North of WBIR. "We had to listen to all of that from 8:05 until we left the building with the blinds down. We could not see what was happening."

Pike's legal team described what they characterized as a series of failed attempts to establish intravenous access. Attorney Randy Spivey said Pike's arm turned purple and that attorneys counted at least seven needles used in her left arm, including one that bent during an unsuccessful attempt.

News Tennessee's troubled execution record Jason Lamb

The attorneys contend Pike did not receive life-saving medical treatment until emergency medical personnel arrived. They say it remains unclear what long-term effects she may suffer from what they describe as chemical torture.

"Christa has endured punishment more than any person in the history of the death penalty," Spivey said.

A day later, Spivey said he remains deeply troubled by the events.

"I'm haunted by last night," he said. "I hope people want to know how she's doing and care how she's doing, because what happened last night is not something that should ever happen again."

Gov. Bill Lee called the outcome "deeply disturbing" and said Tennesseans deserve answers.

"I'm highly disappointed, along with Tennesseans, about what happened last night," Lee said.

While Pike's attorneys are already asking the governor to commute her death sentence, Lee has so far focused on calls for a full investigation into the failed execution.

"It's a tragedy, and it's deeply disturbing to me that that has happened in this state," Lee said. "People deserve better than that, and we're going to make sure that happens."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com