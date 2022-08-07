Christian County Schools to accept gift card donations to help flood relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — Christian County Public Schools will begin accepting gift card donations to aid families affected by the floods in Eastern Kentucky, starting Friday.

Gift cards for gas, grocery or box-chain retail or food stores are recommended as donations. Any value amount is appreciated, but no cash or checks will be accepted.

“After hearing the needs from superintendents in Eastern Kentucky, we felt it best to send gift cards to the area,” said CCPS Superintendent Chris Bentzel. “Christian County Schools can empathize with the devastation the school districts are feeling at this time. We want to extend our heartfelt sympathy and offer what support we can to them, their staff, students, and families as they begin to work through this tragedy.”

The Christian County community was hit with major flooding in December 2021. Christian County Schools believes this relief effort is its opportunity to pay back the help its community received in its own time of need.

Anyone who wishes to donate is invited to drop off gift cards to the financial department at the central office located at 200 Glass Ave. during regular business hours.