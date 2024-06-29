Christie Cookie Co. to move out of Nashville, but you'll still be able to find your favorite cookies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A beloved Nashville cookie company is turning off the ovens and heading elsewhere.

The business that owns Christie Cookies tells us they plan to shut down their popular Germantown facility and move operations to a new spot. Their 12 South location will stay open.

Christie Cookies' founder Christie Houck says he never knew the place would become such a Nashville hit.

He started the business in 1985. When the company split in two — manufacturing and retail — its manufacturing operations moved to Germantown, where it's been managed by Rich Products.

Rich Products recently announced the move, explaining they are shifting production elsewhere to be efficient and keep costs low.

"It worked out great for the manufacturing side, so I'm thrilled for them," said Hauck. "People might miss the building when they drive by it, but there will still be the cookies available."

While this will close the Germantown spot, the 12 South location will remain open. You'll also be able to buy the cookies onlineor at their nearby Gallatin and Murfreesboro shops.

While this is all happening with the cookie manufacturers, Christie himself, on the retail side, now mainly sells gelato.