Christmas for all! How one nonprofit is giving gifts to TN foster kids

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Gallatin woman is working to make this holiday special for foster children in Tennessee through her mission 'Fostering Hope'.

Since 2020, Jordyn Clark has fulfilled the Christmas wishes of hundreds of foster kids across the state. With the help of the community, she's gearing up to provide gifts to over 400 children this year.

Not only has she added several counties to the list this December, including Davidson, Wilson, Robertson, Montgomery, and Coffee counties, but she'll also include kids in East Tennessee who have been displaced by Hurricane Helene.

"If you can put a smile on a kiddo's face who's going through the most intense, terrible time of their lives, and you can do one thing to lighten that load and give them a sense of hope and peace, that's what we're going to do," Clark said.

She explains each child will be able to put on their list something they want, something they need, something to wear, and something to read.

"These kids don't choose to go into foster care," said Clark. "They don't choose the life that they're given, and they deserve to be happy. They deserve a little hope around the holidays — we all do."

If you want to get involved, you can pick up a wishlist at Studio 1:9 Salon in Gallatin. You can select a physical wishlist and bring those gifts to the salon in person; those will go to local children. You could also select an Amazon wishlist, obtained through a QR code, that will fulfill wishes for children displaced by Hurricane Helene.

You can get involved between now and December 13. Learn more on the nonprofit's website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.