Christmas in June summer fundraiser helps woman give free haircuts to soldiers

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On June 24, hairdresser Talisha Huddleston is hosting a Christmas in June fundraiser at the Clarksville Airport to renovate her home garage space into a salon.

The event will provide food such as Huddleston's own gourmet stuffed potatoes as well as loaded hotdogs provided by Animal Eats.

There will be music, community activities, and an angel tree-inspired Christmas tree. Admission will be free.

Huddleston was a hairdresser in Nashville for years before moving to Clarksville to open her business.

In November 2021, she pledged to give 300 free haircuts to her U.S. soldier clients for Christmas.

Since the success of last year's event, Huddleston has worked to make her free cuts for soldiers a regular holiday occurrence. To assist herself financially in making this decision, she received approval from the city to convert her garage into a barbershop studio space.

Because renovations must be completed by August 6, Christmas in June seemed to be the natural theme.

The proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward her business renovations and free cuts for soldiers Christmas deal in 2022.